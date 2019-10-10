|
Pyle, Norman R.
Norman Richard Pyle , 88, died peacefully at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol, Rhode Island surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of Barbara L. (Vincent) Pyle for the last 37 years.
Born in Buffalo, New York he was the son of the late Norman Burdshall Pyle and Ruth Carmelia (Davis) Pyle. Norman was also predeceased by his brother David Pyle.
Norman was a graduate of La Salle University of Philadelphia and earned his master's degree and his Ph.D. at Georgetown University. Norman was a staff historian at the Library of Congress and Professor Emeritus at Rhode Island College where he taught Latin American History. Norman was an avid sailor, swimmer, biker, and collector. He loved reading, classical music, and thought provoking conversation.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Norman also leaves behind his three beloved daughters: Suzanne Greenberg (Alan) of Mystic, CT, Sarah Hopkins (Ronald) of Benson, VT, and Mary Pyle (Kevin) of Denver, NC. Norman also leaves behind nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, his beloved brother and sister-in-laws Paul and Catherine Vincent, and many relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and compassionate staff at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol and the devoted Home Team (Bob, Pete, Maria, Mike, and Tamamara).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday October 11, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Rhode Island. A Solemn Mass of Requiem will be celebrated on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the Zabriske Memorial Church at St. John the Evangelist at 61 Poplar Street, Newport, Rhode Island. Interment will follow at 1 PM at Highland Memorial Park, Rhode Island Avenue, Johnston, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his remembrance can be made to the Rogers Free Library, 525 Hope Street, Bristol, Rhode Island or to St. Elizabeth Manor, 1 Dawn Hill Road, Bristol Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019