STEADMAN, NORMAN
Age 95 of Oceancrest Farm, Shore Road, Westerly, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Apple Rehabilitation, Watch Hill. He was the husband of the late Nancy M. (Rathbun) Steadman, his wife of 52 years, who preceded him in death in August of 2005. Born in and a lifelong resident of Westerly, a son of the late Ralph E. and Cora (Potter) Steadman.
Norman is survived by four children, Jeffrey W. Steadman (Alisa), Bristol, Timothy Y. Steadman, Wareham, MA, Cynthia C. Steadman Crandall (John), Charlestown, and Andrew M. Steadman, Bristol, five grandchildren, Graham S. Lombardo (Rebecca), Matthew P. Lombardo (Jaclyn Sousa), Charles Andrew "Drew" Lombardo (Stacey), Hannah W. Lombardo Lusk (David) and Jacob W. Steadman, Five great grandchildren, Charlie, Emma, Olivia, Thomas and Zoey. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Ann D. Steadman Lombardo (Charles T., III), a sister, Isabelle Kenyon (Cyril) and two brothers, Roland Steadman (Grace) and Ralph E. Steadman, Jr.
Funeral services and burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potter Animal Rescue League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or online at www.potterleague.org
For full obituary, online condolences, shared memories, and information go to www.buckler-johnston.com