DELUCA, NORMAN T.
84, of South Kingstown, passed peacefully Wednesday May 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Antocicco) DeLuca for nearly sixty years.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Pasco and Margaret (Hill) DeLuca.
Norman was the owner of the former DeLuca Motors in the Knightsville section of Cranston for many years until his retirement. He also served in the Air National Guard.
Besides his wife he is survived by his two devoted sons and their wives; Norman DeLuca and his wife Maria and Steven DeLuca and his wife Sharon; he was the cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Haley, Zachary, Margaret, Alex and Jessica DeLuca; brother of Jane Hamilton and Patricia DiBiase, and the late Raymond DeLuca; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and many others to whom he was a loyal and trusted friend.
His funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions maybe made to South County Hospital, Office of Development, 100 Kenyon Ave., Wakefield, R.I. 02879. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019