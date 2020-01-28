Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
New Fernwood Cemetery
3102 Kingstown Rd. (Rt. 138)
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
Normand A. Boisclair

BOISCLAIR, NORMAND A.
96, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Louis and Edna (Ayot) Boisclair.
Mr. Boisclair served his country honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps. during WWII. He worked as a bulldozer and heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Mr. Boisclair enjoyed hunting, fishing and most especially, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the loving father of Normand A. Boisclair, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Sean Boisclair (wife, Chelsea) and Brant Boisclair; cherished great-grandfather of Alexis, Gisselle, Joseph, and Liberty.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside burial service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 am in the New Fernwood Cemetery, 3102 Kingstown Rd. (Rt. 138), Kingston, RI 02881.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
