BOISCLAIR, NORMAND A.
96, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Louis and Edna (Ayot) Boisclair.
Mr. Boisclair served his country honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps. during WWII. He worked as a bulldozer and heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Mr. Boisclair enjoyed hunting, fishing and most especially, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the loving father of Normand A. Boisclair, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Sean Boisclair (wife, Chelsea) and Brant Boisclair; cherished great-grandfather of Alexis, Gisselle, Joseph, and Liberty.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside burial service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 am in the New Fernwood Cemetery, 3102 Kingstown Rd. (Rt. 138), Kingston, RI 02881.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020