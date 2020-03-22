Home

Normand Blais, 89, passed on March 14th. He was the husband of Dorothy Ada (Buteau) Blais. Normand was the son of the late Parmelia Moreau Blais and Ovila William Blais. Mr. Blais was an Air Force Veteran.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Michael Blais, Keith Blais, Dana Vermilyea, Jennifer Turcotte, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Normand Blais, Jr and brother of the late Albert Blais, Eddie Blais, Jeannette Levesque, Gerard Blais, Ovila (Bob) Blais
A celebration of his life will be held when family and friends can responsibly gather in a large group. Please leave a condolence to the family here until that time arrives.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
