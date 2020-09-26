BOUCHER, Normand R.
65, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gisele (Lussier) Boucher. They were happily married for 41 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gaston and Florence (Desmarais) Boucher. Norm was a lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was employed as a Quality Assurance Engineer for EMC Corporation, retiring in 2011. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Brett G. Boucher, his brother, Roger Boucher, and his two sisters, Paulette (Steven) Mendall and Kim Boucher. He also leaves several nieces and a nephew. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 28th at 10 AM in Saint John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday from 3-5 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to Butler Hospital Memory & Aging Program, 345 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI, 02906, or Alzheimer's Association
, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Avenue, Providence, RI, 02906, in memory of Norm, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com