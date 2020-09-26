1/1
Normand R. Boucher
BOUCHER, Normand R.
65, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gisele (Lussier) Boucher. They were happily married for 41 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gaston and Florence (Desmarais) Boucher. Norm was a lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was employed as a Quality Assurance Engineer for EMC Corporation, retiring in 2011. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Brett G. Boucher, his brother, Roger Boucher, and his two sisters, Paulette (Steven) Mendall and Kim Boucher. He also leaves several nieces and a nephew. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 28th at 10 AM in Saint John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday from 3-5 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations to Butler Hospital Memory & Aging Program, 345 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI, 02906, or Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Avenue, Providence, RI, 02906, in memory of Norm, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Church
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Thinking of you Gisele and Brett and sending my love. I’m remembering how much fun we all had in Montana. I know this is a difficult time and my heart is with you. ❤
Celeste Riley
September 25, 2020
Rest in peace our dearest Norman you will be missed . Life is so short! So precious!
Kathy & Rick Leary
Friend
September 25, 2020
gisele and family,i am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
paul kiernan
Friend
September 24, 2020
Norm, im going to miss our little chats in the neighborhood, God bless your family. RIP
Earl Jensen
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
Gisele and Brett I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you both. Love Deb DiFonzo
September 24, 2020
So heartbroken and saddened for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Roger and Marsha Laflamme
Family
September 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Wishing you and your family comfort and healing prayers.
Becca Rao
September 23, 2020
Giselle, my heart breaks for you at this time of loss. I pray God will comfort you with phenomenal memories.
Denise Martin
Friend
September 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love always, Linda
Linda Durand
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dear Gisele and Brett, I am so sorry for your loss. RIH Norman
Kellie Duphily
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear this sad news. Norm was a nice guy.
Gerry Plante
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
William Weikert
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family at this difficult time. All your love, Suzanne and Robert Hughes
Suzanne Hughes
Family
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss of your family member. Joe and Nora Correia
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss at the difficult time. Our prayers and thoughts for your family.
Lee & Robert Rao
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
It’s so hard to say good bye to such a great guy! You will be sadly missed. R.I.P. NORMAN
Debra Moylan
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dear Gisele, Brett & family,
Our though, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with you.
Love,
JoAnne, Larry, Patrick, Meaghan, Maverick & Mariel
Joanne Rickert
Friend
