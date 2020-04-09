|
|
CROWE, Odette (Cardanha)
88, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Donald C. Crowe.
Born in Pawtucket, RI., she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena Madeline Cardanha. She was a life-long resident of Cumberland.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She leaves two sons; Kenneth Crowe and his girlfriend Lynn of Cumberland; Alan Crowe and his wife Lisa of Cumberland, her four grandchildren; Missy Calvino, Chris Bruno and his wife Ana, Nick Crowe, and Sydney Crowe; one great-grandchild, Cayden Calvino; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna Sammartino and predeceased by many brother and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2020