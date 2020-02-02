|
SCUNGIO, OLGA D. (DeRITA)
95, of Johnston, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Morgan Health Center in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Scungio, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Vincenza (DiChiara) DeRita.
Olga was a baker for the RI School Lunch Program for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Susan N. Paquet and her husband Richard of Greenville and Nicolette Matthews and her husband Bradford of Johnston; cherished grandmother of Jenny, Jessy and Sarah Paquet and Talia and Anthony Delmonico; loving great-grandmother of Haley and Ethan; and dear sister of Carmela Prattico of Johnston and the late Col. Joseph DeRita, Thomas DeRita, Rudolph DeRita, Jr. and Adeline Zuccarelli.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday, February 4th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020