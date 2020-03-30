Home

Forlingieri, Olga M. (Vicario)
89, of Cranston, passed away on March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmine Forlingieri. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Maria (Lonardo) Vicario.
Olga was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a bookkeeper at the SENAK Companies and Sherman & Company for many years.
A devoted and faithful member of the Roman Catholic Church, she assisted her late husband, Deacon Carmine, with his ministry that included the residents of the Eleanor Slater Hospital. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish and chaired many church committees for over 40 years. She was also a volunteer at McCauley House.
Olga was the dear sister of Pauline E. Krekorian, Robert J. Vicario and the late Vincent Vicario. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews and kind friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank the caring and thoughtful staff of The Cedars and @Home Heathcare for their wonderful care.
For the safety of family and friends, all funeral services and a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2020
