MELO, OLGA MARIA
"Mena", age 81, of Greenwich Ave., Warwick, died September 5, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center with her loving family by her side. She was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, a daughter of the late Francisco Sousa Melo and the late Maria Ascencao (daPonte) Melo.
She worked as a clerk for Citizen's Bank and previously for Speidel for many years. Olga was a graduate of NE Technical School.
Olga is survived by her brother Alvaro Melo and his wife Maria Isabel Melo of Riverside, her sister Odilia M. Sousa of Coventry. Olga was aunt and Godmother to Anna Bigden (John), Jorge Paul Melo (Karen), Silverio P. Sousa (Deana), and Luis Antonio Melo (Christine). She is survived by her great nephews and nieces; Nicholas, Brady, Aiden, Liliana, Johnny, Eric and Ava Marie.
Her funeral will begin on Tuesday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Olga's memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 7, 2019