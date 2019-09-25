|
|
PAOLILLI, OLGA (ROSSI)
92, of Providence, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Paolilli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Biagio and Angelina (Campana) Rossi.
Olga worked with her family at Blue Ribbon Beef for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Church Catholic Women's League.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ann Florio and Jean Martinelli and her husband John Martinelli; four grandchildren, Raffaele Florio, Stephanie Fraser, John Martinelli II and Christopher Martinelli; and five great grandchildren, Raffaele and Savella Florio, Robbie and Nora Fraser and Emme Martinelli. She was the mother-in-law of the late Ralph Florio and sister of the late William J. Rossi.
Her funeral will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5 – 7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019