Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Paolilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga (Rossi) Paolilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga (Rossi) Paolilli Obituary
PAOLILLI, OLGA (ROSSI)
92, of Providence, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Paolilli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Biagio and Angelina (Campana) Rossi.
Olga worked with her family at Blue Ribbon Beef for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Church Catholic Women's League.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ann Florio and Jean Martinelli and her husband John Martinelli; four grandchildren, Raffaele Florio, Stephanie Fraser, John Martinelli II and Christopher Martinelli; and five great grandchildren, Raffaele and Savella Florio, Robbie and Nora Fraser and Emme Martinelli. She was the mother-in-law of the late Ralph Florio and sister of the late William J. Rossi.
Her funeral will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Thursday 5 – 7 p.m. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now