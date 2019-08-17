Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
Olga Vani Obituary
VANI, OLGA
92, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Giuseppina (Salvatore) Vani.
Olga had worked at the Outlet Company for many years, during the Christmas season she was the talking Christmas tree.
Her nieces and nephews survive her. She was the sister of the late Angelo, Victor,Ralph, Rose, Viola, Elena "Helen" Vani, Edith Cimini, Jennie Villella, Agnes Moore, and Evelyn Zarrella.
Her funeral will be held on Monday August 19, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Ann Memorial Fund, 2 Russo Street Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
