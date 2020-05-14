|
SUTCLIFFE, OLIVE A. (CHEW)
95, of Greenville, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Village at Waterman Lake. She was the wife of the late George L. Sutcliffe. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Eva (Berry) Chew.
Olive spent many years supporting her husband George at Bradford-Sutcliffe Insurance Agency. She was a summer resident of Roy Carpenter's Beach and an infamous member of the Matunuck Garden Club. A woman with a deep faith in Jesus Christ, she was active at her former parish, St. Alban's Church, Centredale, where she served as superintendent of its Sunday School.
Olive was the beloved mother of Lynne Lawrence (Jerry) and Barry Sutcliffe (Paula), all of Smithfield, devoted grandmother of Peter Lawrence (Tammi), Bradford Sutcliffe, Aaron Sutcliffe (Daliah), and Mark Sutcliffe (Depinder Aujla), and the late Jay Lawrence. She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Brenna Lawrence, Amanda Lawrence and Olivia Sutcliffe, her sister, Irene Forgue, and her sister-in-law, Joyce Carlton.
At this time, burial in Highland Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jay Lawrence Foundation, PO Box 580, Greenville, RI 02828. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020