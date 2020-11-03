Willis, Olive Frances (Carlson),
93, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1927 in Rumford, grew up in East Providence and lived in Barrington until moving to Saunderstown in 1979.
She was the daughter of the late Ernest S. and Olive F. (Forsberg) Carlson; wife of the late Robert R. Willis; mother of David R. Willis (Ann Finn) of Newport and Paula-Jean Therrien (Robert Therrien) of North Kingstown; grandmother of Christian Therrien (Meghan Therrien) and Matthew Therrien (Jocelyn Tuttle); great-grandmother of Ethan and Owen Therrien; sister of the late Ellis Carlson (late Janice) and Gordon Carlson (Dianne); sister-in-law of Madelyn Willis and the late George Willis, and the late Richard and Barbara Ward; aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Ollie was an accomplished musician. She was a piano teacher for many years in Barrington. She was a rehearsal accompanist for the Barrington Boys Choir and traveled with them to Europe, Bermuda and Washington D.C. She was organist/ choir director and junior choir director for many churches in Barrington and South County, including St. James Lutheran, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, First Baptist of North Kingstown, Ascension Episcopal, Cross Mills Baptist and was substitute organist for many other churches. She was the choral director and accompanist for scores of musical productions including those at Barrington High, LaSalle Academy, Monsignor Clarke, Chariho High, South County Players, and many others. She accompanied performances by dozens of instrumentalists and vocalists and held many musicales in her home. She was Director of the Narragansett Notables. She played violin in the Barrington College Orchestra and recorder with the Barrington Recorder Society. For five years she hosted a classical music radio program, Morning Gallery, on WRIU.
Ollie was also a gifted artist. While in Barrington, she sketched wherever she went, in pencil and charcoal. Once in Saunderstown, she began decades of painting landscapes, portraits and still lifes in oil. She painted a wall mural in Welcome House, the homeless shelter in Peace Dale. She was Director of the Wickford Art Festival. As President of the Wickford Art Association for four years she, along with two fellow artists, arranged for the location, design and construction of the Wickford Art Gallery. Her paintings were part of two art shows at the gallery. She also drew many local scenes and private homes and had note cards printed of them. She did beautiful calligraphy and drew business logos.
Ollie was very healthy all her life, walking and biking everywhere. She was a lifeguard, a member of the Nereids Water Ballet Group, a camper, skier, ice skater, water skier, sailor, square dancer, and could do a killer jitterbug.
Ollie was a beautiful woman and a model in many local fashion shows. She was the April Calendar Girl in "The Bells of St. Peters by the Sea" when she was 77. She was an extra in the film "Meet Joe Black" and can be seen in the movie and promotional photos.
She held many board positions in the North Kingstown Women's Club including president, vice president, recording secretary and chaplain. She was President of the charitable organization, Queen Esthers, a Brownie Leader, a Boy Scout Den Mother and President of the Barrington PTA Council. She worked for the census and was a poll worker at Slocum Grange for many years. She also was a Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher.
Ollie sewed beautifully, making her wedding dress, her mother of the bride dress and most of her own and her young children's clothes. She artfully knitted, tatted and embroidered. She made gorgeous wedding cakes for family and friends, all multi-tiered and decorated lavishly.
Ollie loved all animals, feeding birds, deer and stray cats for years. Her dogs and cats brought her joy and comfort. She loved autumn with its beautiful colors of nature and the many art and holiday festivals. She loved being Swedish. She loved her home, her friends and her family. She was a lovely person.
