Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Kimball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Godwin (Potts) Kimball


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Godwin (Potts) Kimball Obituary
KIMBALL, OLIVE GODWIN POTTS (POTTS)
102, of Warwick on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Albert N. Kimball, Jr.
Olive was an Educator and lifetime member of Norwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth M. Kirschner (Brian) and Linda K. Hubert (George), grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a brother.
All funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. Full obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -