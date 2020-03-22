|
KIMBALL, OLIVE GODWIN POTTS (POTTS)
102, of Warwick on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Albert N. Kimball, Jr.
Olive was an Educator and lifetime member of Norwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth M. Kirschner (Brian) and Linda K. Hubert (George), grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a brother.
All funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. Full obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020