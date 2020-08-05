1/1
Olive S. (Santoro) Lanni
LANNI, OLIVE S. (SANTORO)
96, of Cranston, passed away at her home in her sleep surrounded by loving family on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Lanni Sr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Angelina (Sardelli) Santoro. Mrs. Lanni was a secretary for the Cranston Public School Department for 26 years.
Olive is survived by her loving children, William A. Lanni Jr., of Cranston and Paula A. Asadorian of Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Paul Asadorian and his wife Shannon and Lisa Asadorian; she also leaves behind her three great-grandsons. Olive was the sister of Lillian Favicchio of Cranston, the late Alexander, Claire, Cecelia, Fred and Evelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Aug 7th, at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial and visiting hours are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Olive’s passing. I have such wonderful memories of her from our vacations and get togethers when I was a child. She was a lovely woman and always radiated a kind spirit. Condolences to Paula, Bill, Lillian and all of her family.
Ginny Koulopoulos
Friend
August 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Donna & Patrick McHugh
Friend
