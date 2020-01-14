The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Oliver B. "Buzzy" Rowe Jr.

Oliver B. "Buzzy" Rowe Jr. Obituary
ROWE, JR., OLIVER B. "BUZZY"
64, of Johnston passed away on January 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lisa E. (Tuirok) Rowe Born in Providence, son of the late Oliver Sr. and Ethel (Nolan) Rowe. He was the father of Daniel Rowe and Nicholas Rowe and his wife Lisa.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS : Wednesday 4-8 pm.
Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
