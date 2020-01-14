|
|
ROWE, JR., OLIVER B. "BUZZY"
64, of Johnston passed away on January 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lisa E. (Tuirok) Rowe Born in Providence, son of the late Oliver Sr. and Ethel (Nolan) Rowe. He was the father of Daniel Rowe and Nicholas Rowe and his wife Lisa.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS : Wednesday 4-8 pm.
Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020