STOCKLEY, OLIVIA ROSE
11 year old beloved daughter of Richard C. and Heather E. (Nagel) Stockley, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hasbro Children's Hospital. Olivia was a student at the Lippitt School. She was the beloved sister of Izabelle A. Stockley, Charlotte K. Stockley, and Delia M. Fuoroli; loving granddaughter of Lori and Edmund Blais, Kathleen Masterson and Donald Nagel.
Her visiting hours will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-8PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Memorial service Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 Narragansett Parkway, Warwick, with a light lunch to follow. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Easter Seals of RI, 213 Robinson St., Wakefield, RI 02879 or, The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
