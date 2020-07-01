Olivia S. Andrade
ANDRADE, OLIVIA S.
Olivia S. Andrade, 88, of Riverside passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Francisco M. Andrade. She was born in Praia do Norte, Faial, Azores, a daughter of the late Antonio and Francisca (Leal) Sousa. Mrs. Andrade worked at Universal Press for 14 years before retiring. For decades, Olivia was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Pawtucket, a member of the charismatic renewal group and a Eucharistic Minister at the former Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Andrade leaves a daughter Elizabeth Pimentel of Riverside; two sons, David C. Andrade of Seekonk, Adolfo S. Andrade of Somerset; one sister Avelina S. Nagy of Menlo Park, CA; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Olivia was the sister of the late Maria Sousa, Adelina Silveira, Maria Lucia and Mario G. Sousa. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Burial will be Private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
