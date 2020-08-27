PALUMBO, ONORATO, JR.
86, formerly of Rounds Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on August 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Paula J. (Donati) Palumbo.
His funeral will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 a.m. Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. Due to state restrictions only 15 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during calling hours. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com