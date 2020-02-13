|
ANDREONI, ORLANDO A., ESQ, "ANDY"
79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Lacourse) Andreoni. They were happily married for 20 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Orlando J. and Marie (Guatieri) Andreoni.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Michael,
Julie, and Jeffrey Andreoni and Brenden Gauch. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Siobhan, Orlando, Stacy and Tyson; and a brother Rodney J. Andreoni. His funeral will be held Saturday, February 15th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visitation Friday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2020