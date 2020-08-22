Orlando Ricci

RICCI, ORLANDO
105, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Pezzi) Ricci for seventy-one years.
He was the father of Elizabeth A. Souza and Dennis A. Ricci and his wife Rosemarie. Mr. Ricci is survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.
He was the father-in-law of the late Robert Souza.
Mr. Ricci was the end of a generation. He was the last living child of Guiseppi and Angelica (Balastrina) Ricci and their twelve children.
He served in the US Army during WWII.
Mr. Ricci worked for Speidel and Colonial Knife before retiring. A communicant of St. Rocco Church, he served as usher and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was an avid golfer and got two holes-in-one at Trigg's Golf Course. He served as a RI Representative for the centurion book If I Live to be 100 and enjoyed attending the Johnston Senior Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.