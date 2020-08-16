Oscar DerManouelian

DerMANOUELIAN, OSCAR
86 of Warwick, passed away peacefully at Brentwood Assisted Living on August 12, 2020.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Hairabed and Azadouhi (Bedrosian) DerManouelian. He cherished fond memories of growing up in the tight-knit Armenian community of South Providence in the 1940s and '50s.
An Air Force veteran, he served in England, Maryland, and Alaska before eventually returning to Rhode Island. He owned and operated C & S Distributing until 1978 when he joined National Velour Corp. in Warwick where he served as President and grew the company into an industry-leading manufacturer of flocked products. For over 50 years he was a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Providence where he served in many leadership roles. More recently, he was an active member of North Kingstown United Methodist Church.
He was a kind and generous man whose joy was watching Red Sox games with the love of his life, Mary, as well as spending time with his large family. He loved nothing more than spending a Sunday afternoon hosting his family, enjoying his children and grandchildren around him. He also enjoyed reading, Bible study, all sports, researching his investments, travel, and all things British.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary. He was the devoted father of Vicki Brown of Warwick, Mark DerManouelian and his wife Eve of North Kingstown, Karen Nerney and her husband Scott of Warwick, Andrea Oliver and her husband John of Warwick, Todd DerManouelian and his wife Lisa of Warwick, and Brad DerManouelian of Wisconsin; loving grandfather of Mary, Michael, Tammy, Eric, Haley, Marina, Jack, Edward, and Theresa; proud great-grandfather to Abigail, Andrew, and Allison; and adored uncle to many.
Due to Covid social distancing rules, funeral services and burial are private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: North Kingstown United Methodist Church, 450 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.