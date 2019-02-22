|
|
DENIS, OSCAR LEO
82, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Maria M.A. (Falcone) Denis. Born in Hebbronville, M.A., he was the son of the late William G. and Bernadette (Dubord) Denis, and lived in Warwick since 1958. A Korean War veteran, he served in the US Army. Oscar was a heavy equipment operator for the City of Warwick Water Department for 30 years before retiring in 1992. He also leaves 4 children; 3 daughters, Denise A. Andreson, Debra L. Meckes, and husband Richard, Donna M. Marshall; and son Robert L. Denis, and wife Cheryl; 8 grandchildren, Daniel Madancy, Jennifer Madancy, Christopher (Anderson) Pedraza, and husband Adam, Michael Marshall, Anthony Berardis, and wife Haley, Richard Meckas, Jr., Stephen Denis, Kyle Denis and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Avenue. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 3-7 PM. Memorial contributions to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019