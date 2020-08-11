Uncle "Buck" was always the protector of my mom (his little sister Claire). Although she spent most of her adult life in California, he always checked in with several times a year and ALWAYS on her birthday. His soft and caring voice always made her long for New England and the Tremblay clan. Mom always loved her trips back home and spending time with Oscar. He would always sit so close to her and you could tell how special those trips meant for both of them. I know my mother was waiting for her big brother and now they will always be together.

kevin pratt

Family