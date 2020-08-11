1/1
Oscar M. Tremblay
1927 - 2020
TREMBLAY, Oscar M.
93, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was the former husband of Marion H. Knekties of Cumberland.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, he was a son of the late Alcime and Marion (Audette) Tremblay. Oscar was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, and an alumnus of Bryant College. He was the founder and proprietor of the former Oscar Tremblay Refrigeration Co., Attleboro, for sixty-five years. Although he formally retired in 2015, he was one who never stopped working.
An honorary life member of the Old Colony Amphibians, Attleboro, he was an avid scuba diver until the age of 85. His prize catch was an eighteen pound lobster caught off the coast of Provincetown. An enthusiastic gardener, he was known for his seventy-one tomato plants a season. Although he didn't eat tomatoes, he enjoyed giving them to his family, friends and customers. Oscar enjoyed gardening up until the day he passed away.
He was a member and chair- person of the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Advisory Committee of the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School District.
He leaves three children, Stephen O. Tremblay and his wife, Margaret, of Providence, Bryan K. Tremblay and his wife, Karen, of Rehoboth and Christine N. Tremblay of Cumberland; a sister, Noel Columbo of South Yarmouth; five grandchildren, Sarah, Katlyn, Keith, Raphael and Daniel and four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jacob, Claire and Isabelle. He was the father of the late James A. Tremblay; grandfather of the late Jean Paul and Julian and the brother of the late Norman, Raymond, Roland, Gerard and Donald Tremblay, Lillian Benson and Claire Pratt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Saint Stephen Cemetery, Attleboro. VISITATION will be Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Guest Book

3 entries
August 10, 2020
Dear Tina, My heart aches for all you've been through. Grateful for the Time & last moments, l have no doubt he heard. My deepest condolences to you & your family. Know my prayers & thoughts remain with you, during this difficult time. God bless my friend, Denise (Dufresne)
Denise Dufresne
Friend
August 10, 2020
Uncle "Buck" was always the protector of my mom (his little sister Claire). Although she spent most of her adult life in California, he always checked in with several times a year and ALWAYS on her birthday. His soft and caring voice always made her long for New England and the Tremblay clan. Mom always loved her trips back home and spending time with Oscar. He would always sit so close to her and you could tell how special those trips meant for both of them. I know my mother was waiting for her big brother and now they will always be together.
kevin pratt
Family
August 10, 2020
Uncle Oscar, you were a fantastic person and I always had a great deal of respect for you and the family you raised. I will miss you and wish I was able to see you once again. Know in your heart I will never forget all the good times we had and will remember you always. Carl
Carl LAMOUREUX
Family
