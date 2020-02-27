|
|
CARLSON, OSCAR S., Sr.
90, passed away February 26, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Oscar E. and Sigrid (Flyman) Carlson. He was the husband of the late Margery R. (Sprague) and the late Jeanette M. (Ledoux) Carlson; father of Patricia C. Marseglia and her husband Vincent and Oscar S. Carlson, Jr. and his wife Linda; step father of Karen Donahue and her husband Paul and Gina Conde and her husband Donald; grandfather of Michael Marseglia and his wife Stephanie, Kathryn Marseglia, Amanda Carlson Schnipper and her husband Michael, and Michelle McCarthy and her husband John. Prior to his retirement, Oscar was employed as Chief Draftsman for the RI Department of Transportation for 30 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during WWII. A visitation will be held Saturday February 29, 2020 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue. Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park. In lieu flowers, memorial contribution to the March of Dimes, 220 W Exchange Street, #3, Providence, RI 02903, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020