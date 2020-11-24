1/1
Osvaldo "Ozzie" Pinheiro
PINHEIRO, Osvaldo "Ozzie",
65, residing in Johnston, died suddenly on November 19, 2020. He came to this country at age 10 from Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal.
He was the son of the late Eloi and Margarida (Borges) Pinheiro. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lori (Sousa) Pinheiro, and her son Michael Pinheiro, his daughter Courtney (Pinheiro) Mance and her husband Trevor of Arizona.
He was brother to the late Jose Pinheiro, his wife Joanna Pinheiro, his sister Lucia Braga and her husband John Braga, and sister Maria Pinheiro. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, November 25th in the Pontarelli-Marino Home with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Please omit flowers.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
