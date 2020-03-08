|
|
Green, Pamela
On Wednesday the 4th of March, Pamela Wendy Green passed away at the age of 73. She is survived by her partner, Michael Testa, her two sons, and five grandchildren. Pamela was born in Huddersfield, England on the 23rd of November 1946 to Ernest Leslie Lockwood and Marian Lockwood. She lived the first half of her life in Yorkshire and Leicestershire and the second half in Rhode Island, USA.
The world hasn't created words adequate enough to describe how special she was to her family and everyone she met. Her family would like to share some words of her own that were found at her bedside as she prepared to payback an organization that was helping her on her journey.
"The gift of life is so special. It is the perseverance, hope, patience, empathy with others on the same journey, focus, love for your fellow man/woman, caring, be positive. I will forever give to the gift of life, you became my future. I'm going to make things - all sales to the gift of life. Big balls of wool as mobiles, with thoughts hanging from sticks."
Humanity needs to work really hard to make up for this loss that the world has suffered.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 30 Pierce Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818 at 11am, on Friday March 13th. Pamela and her family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the place that helped her during her fight, "The Gift of Life". https://support.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org - these donations can be made in memory of Pamela Green.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020