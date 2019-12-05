|
|
COOLEN, PAMELA J. (Cullerton)
63, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Douglas F. Coolen, Jr., and a beloved daughter of Vivian (Dupre) Raposa and step daughter of Gerald Raposa. Pamela was employed at Elmwood Sensors and Swavorski Jewelry. She is also survived by one sister, Lillian Dayton, and two step-sisters Diane Raposa, and Carol Giacobbi and her husband Philip Giacobbi; mother in law Harriet Coolen and her late husband Douglas F. Coolen, Sr.; brother in law James A. Coolen and his wife Kathy; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many loving cousins. Her funeral service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cam Neely Foundation, 30 Winter Place, Boston, MA 02108, or , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019