Santangelo , Pasco "Pat"
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Pasco (Pat) Santangelo passed away at the age of 98. Pat was born on Providence's Federal Hill on May 23, 1921 to Augustino and Rosina Santangelo.
Pat married Frances Mancini on June 7, 1947 and was happily married for 72 years.
He grew up on Federal Hill and moved with his family to Johnston in 1956 where he and Frances raised their children.
Pat owned and operated Providence Screw Company for over 40 years.
Pat was a highly decorated PFC who served in Company H, 180th Infantry, 45th Division in World War II. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and wounded in combat before he was honorably discharged 1 year and 10 months later in 1945.
Pat was also awarded the Key to the Town of Johnston in 1986 for his service to the community.
Pat is survived by his wife Frances, their 4 children, Pat Jr., Stephen, Janet and David, his three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC with full Military Honors.
A Mass commemorating Pat will be held 11am, Friday, July 26th at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI, 02919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Operation Stand Down, a charity for local Veterans, to 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI, 02919. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up online.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019