Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Robert Bellarmine Parish
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI 02919
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasco Santangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasco "Pat" Santangelo


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasco "Pat" Santangelo Obituary
Santangelo , Pasco "Pat"
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Pasco (Pat) Santangelo passed away at the age of 98. Pat was born on Providence's Federal Hill on May 23, 1921 to Augustino and Rosina Santangelo.
Pat married Frances Mancini on June 7, 1947 and was happily married for 72 years.
He grew up on Federal Hill and moved with his family to Johnston in 1956 where he and Frances raised their children.
Pat owned and operated Providence Screw Company for over 40 years.
Pat was a highly decorated PFC who served in Company H, 180th Infantry, 45th Division in World War II. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944 and wounded in combat before he was honorably discharged 1 year and 10 months later in 1945.
Pat was also awarded the Key to the Town of Johnston in 1986 for his service to the community.
Pat is survived by his wife Frances, their 4 children, Pat Jr., Stephen, Janet and David, his three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC with full Military Honors.
A Mass commemorating Pat will be held 11am, Friday, July 26th at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI, 02919. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Operation Stand Down, a charity for local Veterans, to 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI, 02919. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up online.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.