SCETTA, SR, Pasco
95, a retired landscaper, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI. He was the husband of the late Helen (Frawley) Scetta and a son of the late Serafino and Tommasina (Calci) Scetta. Pasco was the beloved father of Pasco Scetta, Jr. (Maureen) and Linda L. Martins (Ronald); loving grandfather of Pat E. Scetta, Joshua N. Martins (Jessica) and Brandon M. Martins; loving great-grandfather Devin, Jeremy and Alyssa. He was the brother of Gloria Pendleton, Elena Starziano, Anna Hall, George Scetta, Michael Scetta and the late Gina Fordham, Flora Hooper, Salvatore Scetta and Robert Scetta. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Mr. Scetta was a WWII Army veteran.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Full obituary and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020