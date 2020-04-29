|
ANNESE, PASQUALE
89, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hospice Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Antonetta "Toots" (Calitri) Annese for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Mary (LaFauci) Annese.
Pasquale was a US Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. After his military service he worked as an electrical engineer at The Foundry for many years before retiring. In his earlier years, he was a coach for both Little League Baseball and youth hockey. His passions included cooking, baking, building and tending to his garden, and his beloved New York Yankees. Pasquale was a devout Catholic and a man of great faith. Although he was a man of few words, he always got his point across sometimes using his dry sense of humor. He took pride in helping others and being there in times of need. Above all, he loved his family, old and new, and enjoyed every moment he spent with them.
He is survived by his loving children, Mary J. Annese (Christina Guy) of Johnston, and Pasquale Annese, Jr. (Mary-Ann) of Williamsville, NY; cherished grandchildren, Chelsea, Brandon, Courtney and Kevin; dear siblings, Josephine Morelli of Cranston, and Thomas Annese (Drewcilla) of Los Angeles, CA and the late Martha Lofredo.
His funeral service and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc., RI Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020