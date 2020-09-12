CHECE, PASQUALE (PASCO) J.
89, of North Providence, RI passed away surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer, Wednesday morning at Hope Hospice. He was the husband of the late Virginia E. (Danz) Chece and father to the late David P Chece. He is survived by his 5 children, Eileen A. Chece, Dr. Stephen D. Chece, David P. Chece, Paul A. Chece and Patricia Schmiedeknecht, and their spouses. He is the grandfather of 12 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. For further information please visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Visiting hours will be held Monday, September 14th at Keefe Funeral Home from 5 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 11am at St. Anthony's Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and encouraged to practice appropriate COVID-19 guidelines. For online condolences visit thekeefefuneralhome.com