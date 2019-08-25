|
|
CORSO, PASQUALE J.
Pasquale "Pat" J. Corso, age 95 of West Kingston formerly of West Warwick, passed away Thursday, August 22, 219 with his children by his side. Born in West Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Samuel and the late Beatrice (Ciaccio) Corso. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmela (D'Abrosca) Corso in 1990 and then his second wife Marguerite (Pirozzi) D'Atitilo-Corso in 2017. Pat is survived by his loving children Pasquale J. Corso, Jr. and his wife Lori, and Patricia C. Kelly and her husband Cohan. He was the devoted grandfather of Pasquale J. Corso, III, Nicholas J. Corso, and Katie Corso. He also leaves his two sisters: Maria Mairano, and Josephine DiMonte. He was predeceased by a daughter Lisa Ann Corso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Calling hours will be just prior to the Mass from 8:00 - 10:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. The family asks that in Pat's memory that please perform an act of kindness. For additional information and online condolences please visit at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019