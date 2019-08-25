The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Corso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale J. Corso


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale J. Corso Obituary
CORSO, PASQUALE J.
Pasquale "Pat" J. Corso, age 95 of West Kingston formerly of West Warwick, passed away Thursday, August 22, 219 with his children by his side. Born in West Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Samuel and the late Beatrice (Ciaccio) Corso. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmela (D'Abrosca) Corso in 1990 and then his second wife Marguerite (Pirozzi) D'Atitilo-Corso in 2017. Pat is survived by his loving children Pasquale J. Corso, Jr. and his wife Lori, and Patricia C. Kelly and her husband Cohan. He was the devoted grandfather of Pasquale J. Corso, III, Nicholas J. Corso, and Katie Corso. He also leaves his two sisters: Maria Mairano, and Josephine DiMonte. He was predeceased by a daughter Lisa Ann Corso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street, West Warwick. Calling hours will be just prior to the Mass from 8:00 - 10:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. The family asks that in Pat's memory that please perform an act of kindness. For additional information and online condolences please visit at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now