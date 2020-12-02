PAOLANTONIO, Pasquale J.
85, passed away November 24, 2020 of a stroke and Covid-19.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Velia (Santagata) Paolantonio; beloved husband of Jean (Burford) Paolantonio; father of David Paolantonio (Ashley) and their children Jordan and Jade of Johnston; grandfather and adoptive father of Clem J. Paolantonio of Philadelphia, PA.; stepfather of Jill (Benum) Nagel (Donald) of Sterling, CT and John Benum Sr. (Brenda); papa to Kate (Neal) Taito of Jamestown, John Jr. and Ryan Benum of Foster; brother-in-law of the late Ruth (Burford) French, John and Judy (Burford) Joseph, Fred and Jill (Burford) Tortolani; former husband of Patricia Browne Paolantonio. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Paolantonio was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Rhode Island College, and Providence College. He was a former Principal of Johnston High School for twenty two years and had a great rapport with faculty, students, and parents.
His greatest vacation was going to Aruba each year. He enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, and gathering with his buddies for coffee. He also had his favorite buddy Baxter.
Funeral services will be held at a future date. pontarellimarinofunerals.com