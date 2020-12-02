1/1
Pasquale J. Paolantonio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pasquale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAOLANTONIO, Pasquale J.
85, passed away November 24, 2020 of a stroke and Covid-19.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Velia (Santagata) Paolantonio; beloved husband of Jean (Burford) Paolantonio; father of David Paolantonio (Ashley) and their children Jordan and Jade of Johnston; grandfather and adoptive father of Clem J. Paolantonio of Philadelphia, PA.; stepfather of Jill (Benum) Nagel (Donald) of Sterling, CT and John Benum Sr. (Brenda); papa to Kate (Neal) Taito of Jamestown, John Jr. and Ryan Benum of Foster; brother-in-law of the late Ruth (Burford) French, John and Judy (Burford) Joseph, Fred and Jill (Burford) Tortolani; former husband of Patricia Browne Paolantonio. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Paolantonio was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Rhode Island College, and Providence College. He was a former Principal of Johnston High School for twenty two years and had a great rapport with faculty, students, and parents.
His greatest vacation was going to Aruba each year. He enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, and gathering with his buddies for coffee. He also had his favorite buddy Baxter.
Funeral services will be held at a future date. pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved