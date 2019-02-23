The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
DeSIMONE, PASQUALE L.
76, of Cranston St., Cranston, passed away Tuesday. February 19, 2019 at Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Saccoccio) DeSimone.
Pasquale worked for the City of Cranston Highway Department before retiring.
He was the dear brother of Dorothy Cianci and her husband Louis of Cranston, Palma Robinson of Warwick and the late Mary DeSimone; loving uncle of Donna Cianci Vicca, Diane Capirchio, Erica Dudley and William Robinson; and loving great-uncle of several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, February 25th at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are MONDAY MORNING from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
