|
|
MAGGIACOMO, PASQUALE
88, of 132 Hoffman Avenue, Cranston, RI passed away on Wednesday, May 6th of natural causes. Born in Itri, Italy, Pasquale was the son of the late Vespasiano and Andreanna Maggiacomo of Cranston, RI, the brother of Paul Maggiacomo of Warwick, RI; Carlo Maggiacomo of Cranston, RI; the late Marie D'Amico of Cranston, RI and Julio Maggiacomo of North Kingstown, RI.
He was married to the late Rosemarie Maggiacomo of Cranston for close to 25 years separating in 1991 but remaining life-long friends.
He is survived by his loving son, Michael P. Maggiacomo and his wife Annette, his cherished granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia Maggiacomo all of Cranston, RI, and many loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Pasquale was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army and employed for decades at Imperial Knife and Amtrol Inc. while also working a second evening job at Star Market/Almacs and Stop & Shop in the deli department. Pasquale loved World Cup soccer, especially the Italian and United States' teams. Pasquale also enjoyed discussing current events and politics and his upbringing in Itri, Italy and the Knightsville section of Cranston.
Services will be private and a celebration of Pasquale's life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, www.nardolillofh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020