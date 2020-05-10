Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Maggiacomo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Maggiacomo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale Maggiacomo Obituary
MAGGIACOMO, PASQUALE
88, of 132 Hoffman Avenue, Cranston, RI passed away on Wednesday, May 6th of natural causes. Born in Itri, Italy, Pasquale was the son of the late Vespasiano and Andreanna Maggiacomo of Cranston, RI, the brother of Paul Maggiacomo of Warwick, RI; Carlo Maggiacomo of Cranston, RI; the late Marie D'Amico of Cranston, RI and Julio Maggiacomo of North Kingstown, RI.
He was married to the late Rosemarie Maggiacomo of Cranston for close to 25 years separating in 1991 but remaining life-long friends.
He is survived by his loving son, Michael P. Maggiacomo and his wife Annette, his cherished granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia Maggiacomo all of Cranston, RI, and many loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Pasquale was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army and employed for decades at Imperial Knife and Amtrol Inc. while also working a second evening job at Star Market/Almacs and Stop & Shop in the deli department. Pasquale loved World Cup soccer, especially the Italian and United States' teams. Pasquale also enjoyed discussing current events and politics and his upbringing in Itri, Italy and the Knightsville section of Cranston.
Services will be private and a celebration of Pasquale's life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, www.nardolillofh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -