Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Pasquale Nardone Obituary
NARDONE, PASQUALE
92, of Cranston passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Cortland Place in Greenville. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Iannotti) Nardone. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gerardo and Josephine (DeTroia) Nardone.
Pasquale was an electrician for the IBEW Local #99 for 50 years until his retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed maintaining his lawn, though his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
He was the devoted father of, Jerry J. Nardone and his wife Marta of Naples FL and Lynn E. Young of Cumberland; loving grandfather of, Amanda (Nardone) Wilson and Stephanie Nardone, Erica and Allison Young. He was the dear brother Mary Rosati of Jamestown, Anna Ursillo of Cranston and the late Sadie DiBiase, Hilda Nardone, Vincenza Buffardi, Ernest Nardone, Phillip Nardone and Mena Olivo. He was the dear brother-in-law of Estelle Nassa of West Warwick.
His funeral service will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by burial with military honors in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS will be Friday morning from 9 am to 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Visit nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019
