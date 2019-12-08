|
|
VESCERA, PASQUALE
94, of Cranston, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Morgan Health Center. He was the beloved husband of Maria B. "Mary" (Calo) Vescera for the past 73 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Nicola and Domenica (Cappabianca) Vescera. Mr. Vescera ran Croom St. Auto Parts for many years before retiring from the United States Postal Service. He served his country as a proud combat veteran in WW II; 1st wave of The Normandy Invasion with dignity and respect for the love of his country.
Besides the love of his life Mary, he is survived by his loving daughters, Maureen M. Mazika and her husband Alex, Marilyn A. Olerio and her husband Joseph "Buddy" and Patricia M. Cornell and her husband Frank. His siblings Frank Vescera and Roselyn Andoscia and the late Michael, Gaetano, Celestino Vescera and Grace Bianchini. He was the beloved and cherished grandfather of Gina Mazika, Michelle Badolato and her husband Kyle, Alissa Labonte and her husband Ron, Joseph Olerio III and his wife Heather, Alex Mazika III, Christina Kidd, and Frankie Cornell III and his wife Missy. He loved, and was very proud of his 15 great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday morning 9-10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Ehlers-Danlos Society (EDS), PO Box 87463, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 (Ehlers-Danlos.com/giving) or Chapter 21, donations in honor of Pasquale Vescera, 21 Hunters Run, North Providence, RI 02904 or , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019