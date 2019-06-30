|
Prata, Pasqualina M.
95, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Autilia (Grande) Palazzo. She was the loving wife of the late Angelo A. Prata.
Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 10-11AM prior to the service. Interment will take place at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For complete obituary information please go to www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019