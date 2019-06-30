Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Pasqualina M. Prata

Pasqualina M. Prata Obituary
Prata, Pasqualina M.
95, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Autilia (Grande) Palazzo. She was the loving wife of the late Angelo A. Prata.
Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 10-11AM prior to the service. Interment will take place at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For complete obituary information please go to www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
