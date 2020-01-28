Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
Patricia A. Annarummo Obituary
ANNARUMMO, PATRICIA A.
85, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was the wife of Salvatore J. Annarummo whom she was married for 45 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Catherine J. (Byrne) Kaveny.
Mrs. Annarummo was a legal secretary for the Attorney General's Office of the State of Rhode Island for 32 years before retiring in 1986.
Besides her husband she leaves one sister in-law Evelyn M. Kaveny, one brother in-law, John Barlow and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John T. Kaveny, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Barlow.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Saint Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will be held in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Patrick's Academy, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
