BILODEAU, PATRICIA A. (MCELROY)
87, of Warwick died Saturday at Kent Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Gerald J. Bilodeau and Harold A. Symes.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Mary B. (Malone) McElroy. Mrs. Bilodeau was a clerk at the Warwick Public Library for twenty years before retiring in 1990. She was a communicant of St. Kevin Church.
She leaves two daughters, Anne M. O'Connell and her husband, Edmund of Warwick; Virginia L. Leoni and her husband, Gary of West Warwick; her stepchildren, Denis J. Symes of Arizona and Eileen S. Geremia of Florida; a brother, James A. McElroy; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, She was the sister of the late Lt. Col. Edward F. McElroy, Master Sgt. John J. McElroy, William A. McElroy and Virginia F. McElroy.
Her funeral will be Friday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick at 10 AM. Calling Hours Thursday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 will be appreciated.
Burial will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019