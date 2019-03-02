Home

Patricia A. Burdick


Patricia A. Burdick Obituary
BURDICK, PATRICIA A.
64, of Cranston, passed away Monday morning, February 25, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Burdick, Sr. and Stacia (Ryeback) Burdick.
She is survived by three brothers, David Burdick, Wayne Burdick, Jr. and William Burdick all of Providence and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Arleen Merow, Helen Dragon, Paul and Francis Burdick.
Her funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
