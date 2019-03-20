Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark Church
60 Narragansett Avenue
Jamestown, RI
CAMPOT, PATRICIA A. (HARRINGTON)
90, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Cecil R. Campot for sixty-four years.
Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (McGrath) Harrington.
In addition to her husband, she leaves four children; two sons and their spouses, Peter Campot and Carolyn Campot of Topsfield MA, Kevin Campot and Marcie Campot of Norton MA; two daughters and their spouses Tracy Roberts and Mark Robyn of Santa Fe, NM, Robin Campot and David Fennell of Guilford, CT; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren and one on the way. She was the sister of the late Rita Roberts and Eileen Nucefora.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown. Burial will follow in St. Mark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Joseph's Indian School, www.stjo.org,or foodforthepoor.org, would be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
