D'ANDREA, PATRICIA A. (BUCCI)
68, of North Providence, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Ronald D'Andrea. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Viola (DiSuillo) Bucci.
Patricia worked as the Fire Chief's secretary in North Providence for 33 years before her retirement.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son, Robert DeAngelis and his wife Kimberly of North Providence; dear stepchildren Denise Carlton and her husband Donald of Davies, FL, and Kimberly D'Andrea of North Providence; cherished grandchildren Rachel DeAngelis, Angelo Fraielli, and Jason Carlton.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019