The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church,
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Bucci) D'Andrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Bucci) D'Andrea Obituary
D'ANDREA, PATRICIA A. (BUCCI)
68, of North Providence, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of Ronald D'Andrea. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Viola (DiSuillo) Bucci.
Patricia worked as the Fire Chief's secretary in North Providence for 33 years before her retirement.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son, Robert DeAngelis and his wife Kimberly of North Providence; dear stepchildren Denise Carlton and her husband Donald of Davies, FL, and Kimberly D'Andrea of North Providence; cherished grandchildren Rachel DeAngelis, Angelo Fraielli, and Jason Carlton.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now