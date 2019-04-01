|
DILLON, PATRICIA A. (Coelho)
Of Smithfield, died peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2019. For more than 47 years, she was the wife of James J. Dillon, Jr. Born in Providence, Patti was the daughter of Evelyn (Avagnati) Masterson and the late Charles Coelho. Besides her husband, Patti is survived by her daughters Danikka (Rich McKenna) Dillon of Smithfield and Erika (Pete Leclerc) Dillon of Providence. Patti was a long-time communicant at St. Philip Church, Greenville, RI.
Patti is survived by her siblings: Charles (Civita) Coelho of North Providence, Susan (Steven) Navega of Seekonk, and Craig Coelho of Cranston. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins of the extended Coelho, Navega, Dillon, Cournoyer, Maaia, Couto and Masterson families.
Patti was a graduate of the Career Academy of Boston and earned her bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College. Patti worked for the until her retirement. She also taught Medical Assistant courses at the Sawyer School. Prior to her teaching career, Patti was herself a Certified Medical Assistant and worked in several doctors' offices. The hallmark of Patti's life was her kindness and love of family which has been returned in full measure. Patti's kind and giving nature drew all who met her into her embrace.
Visiting hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick, RI. Burial will follow at the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Contributions in Patti's name made to The , 931 Jefferson Blvd. Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated by her family.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2019