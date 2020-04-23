|
FOLEY, PATRICIA A., (RICHARDS)
88, of Warwick died Tuesday at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Foley.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Walter and Esther (McDermott) Richards, she had been a Warwick resident for fifty-eight years. She was a homemaker and a communicant of Saint Peter Church.
She leaves a son, Richard F. Foley, Jr. (Sandy) of Manchester, TN; three daughters, Karen M. Foley, Suzanne Hogan (Michael) and Laurie Paquette (Joseph) all of Warwick; four grandchildren, Wayne Paquette, Derek Paquette, Matthew Foley and Shannon Petrone; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gilbert Richards. She was the mother of the late Patricia A. Foley and sister of the late Robert Richards and Kenneth Richards.
Her funeral services and burial in Saint Ann Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2020