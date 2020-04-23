Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 461-4843
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Richards) Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Richards) Foley Obituary
FOLEY, PATRICIA A., (RICHARDS)
88, of Warwick died Tuesday at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Foley.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Walter and Esther (McDermott) Richards, she had been a Warwick resident for fifty-eight years. She was a homemaker and a communicant of Saint Peter Church.
She leaves a son, Richard F. Foley, Jr. (Sandy) of Manchester, TN; three daughters, Karen M. Foley, Suzanne Hogan (Michael) and Laurie Paquette (Joseph) all of Warwick; four grandchildren, Wayne Paquette, Derek Paquette, Matthew Foley and Shannon Petrone; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gilbert Richards. She was the mother of the late Patricia A. Foley and sister of the late Robert Richards and Kenneth Richards.
Her funeral services and burial in Saint Ann Cemetery will be private.
Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -