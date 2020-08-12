1/1
Patricia A. (Furlong) Kampper
KAMPPER, PATRICIA A. (Furlong)
72, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at West View Nursing Home and is now reunited with her beloved son, Christopher. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and May (Davis) Furlong. Patricia was a dedicated social worker for DCYF for 28 years. She enjoyed horses with her late son, Christopher, traveling, and was devoted to her profession and the children she served. She was the mother of the late Christopher Kampper, who passed away at sea and was the love of her life. She was the sister of Michael Furlong and his wife Jayne, Christine Murphy and her late husband Len, Daniel Furlong and his wife Michelle, Maureen Sullivan and her husband Larry, and is survived by ten nieces and nephews, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Face masks are required, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
