Morse, Patricia A. (Budz)
72, passed away at home with family by her side on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Besides her husband Stuart, she is survived by her son Stuart W. Morse, Jr. of Cranston, her cousin Lynn Ricks of Warwick, and several loving family members. For full obituary and to send condolences, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.