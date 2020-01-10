Home

Patricia A. St. Pierre

Patricia A. St. Pierre Obituary
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE January 10th PATRICIA A. ST. PIERRE Happy Birthday to the most amazing, beautiful, kind Mom and Grammy in the world. Words cannot express the pain in our broken hearts. We are all so lost without you. Life will never be complete again. We miss the sparkle in your smile, your love, the many phone conversations everyday and night, hearing your voice, your laughter and your tears. You were and will always be our "EVERYTHING"!! Rest in peace in heaven with your Mom. Hugs and kisses til we meet again. XO... Love you more than life. Love, Your Children, Grandchildren and their loved ones.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
